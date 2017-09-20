Weld County employees set for largest raises in past decade

» Dec. 13 — Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the 2018 budget during a public meeting at the Weld County Administration Building.

» Oct. 17-18 — All Weld County departments will come before commissioners during all-day work sessions to discuss proposed budgets for 2018. Work sessions are held at the Pawnee Room at the Weld County Administration Building, 1150 O St., and are open to the public.

As Weld County continues the 2018 budget process, here are the key dates:

For the first time in a decade, Weld County employees will receive 3 percent raises, according to preliminary 2018 budget discussions among county commissioners and the county's finance director.

The raises, for all Weld employees, will cost $2.76 million.

In pitching the raises, Weld County Finance Director Don Warden told commissioners during a Monday work session the Mountain States Employers Council survey released in July showed 3.2 percent salary increases across the public and private sectors. Warden said it was important to remain competitive with other government entities, as well as private businesses.

"With 2.1 percent unemployment, recruiting good employees is difficult," Warden said.

Commissioners didn't approve the raises, as they can't vote during work sessions. But no commissioner objected to the largest employee raises since 2008. Official word will come Dec. 13, when commissioners vote on the county's 2018 budget.

The raises come with a bit of bad news for employees who, for the first time in four years, will see health insurance premiums rise. The 3.2 percent premium increase will have employees paying $7 more per month for single coverage and about $24 more for family coverage, Warden said.

Discussion Monday quickly shifted to other ways to attract and retain employees, including the suggestion by Commissioner Sean Conway that the county take another look at a performance-based pay program like the county used to have.

That program hasn't been used since the early 2000s and featured a 2.5 percent salary pool for managers and department heads to distribute raises. Although it worked well for some departments, the program was plagued with complaints, including favoritism, in other areas, Warden said.

Commissioners also discussed the possibility of increasing paid time off and time off buy backs, a program that allows employees to take money off of their checks to buy more vacation in a particular year.

"I know there's pushback for us as government, but (more paid time off) helps from a flexibility standpoint," Commissioner Chairwoman Julie Cozad said. "I know we've looked at it, but I wouldn't mind looking at it again."

Warden said it's late in the game to take those discussions into consideration for the 2018 budget, but it's possible some changes could come for employees in 2019.

— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.