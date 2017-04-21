Weld County Farm Service Agency announcements: 2017 contract enrollment, acreage reports for spring planting | MyWindsorNow.com

Annual Enrollment for 2017 Contracts

Producers can enroll farms into the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or the Price Loss Coverage (PLC) contracts until Aug. 1, according to news release from the Weld County Farm Service Agency.

Although the choice between ARC and PLC is completed and remains in effect through 2018, producers still have to enroll their farms annually by signing a contract to receive payments, the release said. The current market prices will most likely trigger payments for the 2016 crops that were harvested last year, according to the release, and if the market prices remain at current levels for 2017 crops that are growing and soon to be planted, payments could trigger for them as well.

If a farm is not enrolled during the 2017 enrollment period, producers on that farm will not be eligible for financial assistance from the ARC or PLC programs should the crop prices or farm revenues fall below the historical price or revenue benchmarks established by the program, the release said.

The release said the two programs were authorized by the 2014 Farm Bill and offer a safety net to agricultural producers when there is a substantial drop in prices or revenues for covered commodities. Covered commodities include barley, corn, flaxseed, grain sorghum, oats, peanuts, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.

To schedule an appointment for enrollment, contact the Weld County FSA office by calling (970) 356-8097, Ext. 2.

Acreage Reports for 2017 Spring Plantings

Producers must file an acreage report for all crop acreage on their farms in order to become eligible for any benefits offered by the Farm Service Agency, according to a news release from Weld County FSA. Producers can visit their local FSA office once their spring planting is completed, even though July 15 is the final reporting date for most crops.

Late-filed provisions are available for producers who miss the reporting deadline, and producers only have until the next year's reporting deadline to file a report, the release said.

To schedule an appointment for acreage reporting once planting is complete, contact the Weld County FSA office by calling (970) 356-8097, Ext. 2.