Weld County, Greeley road conditions, school closures | MyWindsorNow.com

Tribune readers, we ask that you be patient with the delivery of our print newspaper today. Because of the snowstorm and hazardous driving in some areas of Weld County, delivery of the paper today may be late or interrupted. To enter a complaint about late delivery, we suggest using our online communication, and email us at circulation@greeleytribune.com . And, of course, subscribers may check out our e-edition online, at http://www.greeleytribune.com . We thank you for being loyal readers and being patient with our delivery team.

A snowstorm dropping several inches overnight and into the morning has led to hazardous driving conditions and numerous school closures across the state Thursday.

Roads crisscrossing the state were icy, snowpacked and foggy in places. I-25, from Colo. 7 to Wyoming was icy, snowpacked and foggy, and the north-south interstate had icy spots stretching all the way to New Mexico.

Likewise, I-76 featured snow and icy spots from Brighton to Nebraska, and U.S. 34 featured similar conditions from Loveland to Wiggins and beyond.

U.S. 85 was snowy, icy and featured packed snow from Brighton to Greeley and north to Wyoming. More than 400 Colorado Department of Transportation snowplows were out in force Thursday morning.

Schools

Greeley-Evans School District 6 is on a regular schedule Thursday, the district announced at 4:50 a.m. on its Facebook page.

Aims Community College (all campuses) will open at 10 a.m.

“Crews have been out all night plowing parking lots and sidewalks at schools,” the district’s Facebook post read, in part. “The snow is predicted to stop by 7 a.m.”

The district advised people to take extra time considering the conditions, and responded to concerned comments that, ultimately, it was up to parents to make the decision they felt was in the best interest of their children.

Other school closures/delays:

Briggsdale Re-10 School District — closed.

Pawnee Re-11 School District — closed.

Weld Central Re-3J — two-hour delay.

Fort Lupton Re-8 — one-hour delay.

Dayspring Christian Academy — closed

Other:

City of Fort Lupton — city offices will open after two-hour delay.