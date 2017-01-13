Weld County Health Department offering short-term radon test kits to the public | MyWindsorNow.com

The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment is offering residents one free short-term radon test kit per household as part of this year’s National Radon Action Month.

Test kits can be picked up between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at either of the department’s two offices: 1555 17th Ave. in Greeley, or 4209 County Road 24 1/2, Longmont.

Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas caused by the breakdown of uranium, typically found in soil, according to a news release sent Thursday from the health department. Radon can move up through the ground and into residents’ homes through cracks or smalls spaces around utility pipes. Long-term radon exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the second leading cause of lung cancer in smokers.

According to the news release, about 50 percent of Colorado homes have excess radon levels of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended action level, and all 64 Colorado counties are rated at high risk for elevated radon.

For more information on radon, radon testing and radon mitigation, call the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment at (970) 400-2226 or go to http://www.epa.gov/radon.