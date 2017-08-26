Weld County health events beginning Sept. 1

CT Heart Score, 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at North Colorado Medical Center, 1801 16th St. CT Heart Score provides a non-invasive test that accurately measures the amount of calcified plaque in the arteries. The Heart Score program includes a 10-minute consultation with a wellness specialist. Cost: $199, due at time of service. Community Wellness will not bill insurance. Call (970) 810-6070 to schedule an appointment.

Childbirth Breastfeeding Basics-Greeley, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 6 at UCHealth Women's Care Clinic – Greeley, 1715 61st Ave. Learn about the benefits of breastfeeding, establishing and maintaining a good milk supply and solutions to common breastfeeding challenges. Partners are welcome. Cost: $20. To register or for more information, call (970) 495-7500.

Childbirth Parent Preview Tour, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 16, 11 a.m. Sept. 16, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 30 or 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, 250 Rocky Mountain Ave., Loveland. We offer an informative, one-hour hospital tour for the expectant mother and one support partner. You must call (970) 495-7500 if you would like to bring an older child. Free. To register or for more information, call (970) 495-7500.

Heartsaver CPR with AED & First Aid, 4-6:30 p.m. for First Aid, 7-9:15 p.m. for CPR Sept. 7 at Family FunPlex, 1501 65th Ave. American Heart Association-certified health care professionals cover adult and infant/child CPR, obstructed airway, the Heimlich maneuver, the use of a barrier device and AED hands-on training. Upon completion of the course, participants will receive a Heartsaver course completion card. The certification is valid for two years. For more information call (970) 350-9401. Registration closes at noon two days before class. Cost: $48 for CPR, $45 for First Aid and $88 for the combo.

Yoga Basics, 5-6 p.m. Mondays Sept. 11-Oct. 16 at North Colorado Medical Center, 1801 16th St. Yoga Basics is an introduction to the foundational poses in a beginning yoga practice. This class will focus on careful physical alignment for the creation of a safe practice. This class is best suited for those with no physical limitations. To register, call (970) 810-6633. Cost: $48 for six weeks.

Tai Chi Chih, 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays Sept. 12-Nov. 2 in the Wellness Classroom at North Colorado Medical Center, 1801 16th St. This class teaches participants eight Tai Chi moves, designed to engage a variety of muscles and incorporate movement in all directions. Cost is $40 for 16 classes for eight weeks.

Eat Plant-Strong, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays Sept. 12-26 at North Colorado Medical Center Rehab Kitchen, 1801 16th St. Taste delicious scratch cooking as you learn how to prepare plant-based meals. Certified plant-based chef educator Eric Aakko will be the guest instructor for this course. For more information and registration, call (970) 810-6633. Space is limited to 18 people, so register early. Cost: $90 for the three-class series.

Blood Tests, 7-8:45 a.m. or by appointment, Sept. 13 and Sept. 20 at North Colorado Medical Center, 1801 16th St. Sept. 20 at Johnstown Family Physicians, 222 Johnstown Center Drive, Johnstown. Wellness Services offers low-cost blood screenings open to community members; some immunizations also are available upon request and availability. Call (970) 810-6633 to schedule an appointment. Appointments preferred. Fast 12 hours prior to blood draw, drink plenty of water and continue medications as normal.

Gentle Yoga, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays Sept. 13-Oct. 18 at North Colorado Medical Center, 1801 16th St. In Gentle Yoga, the postures are presented in an easy to follow, accessible manner with plenty of time for modifications and focus on breath work. An excellent class for seniors, those with chronic illness or injuries, those newer to yoga or students wanting a gentle practice. To register, call (970) 810-6633. Cost: $48 for six weeks.

Spirit Girls: Love your Selfie, 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 13 at North Colorado Medical Center Auditorium, 1801 16th St. Going through puberty is much easier when you and your daughter know what to expect. Join Spirit of Women and Banner Health experts for an informal discussion about emotions, growth and development, body image, as well as emotional and physical aspects of puberty. Cost: $5 for adults, free for girls. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.BannerHealth.com/COspirit or call 800-230-CARE (2273). For more information, call (970) 810-3000.

Childbirth (three-week course), 6-9 p.m. Sept. 13, 20 and 27 at UCHealth Women's Care Clinic – Greeley, 1715 61st Ave. These interactive classes prepare the expectant mother and her labor coach for the birth experience. Topics include stages of labor, coping techniques, medications, medical interventions, cesarean birth, brief breastfeeding introduction and a brief overview of your newborn at birth. Class meets once per week for three weeks. Bring a support person, two bed pillows, water bottle and wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothing. Cost: $65. To register or for more information, call (970) 495-7500. The price of this class includes the support person.

Natural Childbirth (three-week course), 6-9 p.m. Sept. 13, 20 and 27 at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, 250 Rocky Mountain Ave., Loveland. If you want to learn techniques and coping strategies for a non-medicated childbirth, this is the class for you and your support person. The class emphasizes partner support and coping techniques using breathing, massage, relaxation, positioning, visualization and aromatherapy. Breastfeeding class needs to be scheduled separately. Cost: $65. To register or for more information, call (970) 495-7500. The price of this class includes the support person.

Kids Cooking and Yoga, 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 in the Wellness Classroom at North Colorado Medical Center, 1801 16th St. Nicole Alessi will teach kids yoga. NCMC registered dieticians will teach how to make fun and healthy snacks. Call (970) 810-6633 to register. Cost is $12 for first child, $8 for each additional child with same adult.

Childbirth Express, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, 250 Rocky Mountain Ave., Loveland. This is a condensed childbirth course that covers the basics of childbirth and your hospital stay. Class will meet one Saturday. Bring a pillow with you and wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothing. A water bottle and snack also are recommended. There will be a one-hour lunch break. Parent Preview Tour is included. Breastfeeding Basics class is encouraged but must be scheduled separately. To register, call (970) 495-7500.

Cooking Classes, 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at North Colorado Medical Center Cardiac Rehab Kitchen, 1801 16th St. Come and learn a variety of fun and healthy cooking options — this month, learn "everything squash" in preparation for the fall. Registered dietitian Mary Branom teaches these courses. Recipes and samples are included. Call (970) 810-6633 to register. Cost: $10.

Childbirth Breastfeeding Basics-Loveland, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 28 at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, 250 Rocky Mountain Ave., Loveland. Learn about the benefits of breastfeeding, establishing and maintaining a good milk supply and solutions to common breastfeeding challenges. Partners are welcome. Cost: $20. To register or for more information, call (970) 495-7500.