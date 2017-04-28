Weld County high school graduation times, days, locations set | MyWindsorNow.com

Nearly 2,500 students are set to graduate high school in Weld County this year, including more than 1,000 from outside of Greeley.

Find your graduation event below, starting with Greeley schools:

» Jefferson High School

6 p.m. May 24, Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave.

Graduates: 202

» Northridge High School

6 p.m. May 25, District 6 Stadium, 100 71st Ave.

Alternate: 6 p.m. May 25, Island Grove Event Center, 501 N. 14th Ave.

Graduates: 219

» Greeley Central High School

8 a.m. May 27, District 6 Stadium, 100 71st Ave.

Alternate: 8 a.m. May 27, Island Grove Event Center, 501 N. 14th Ave.

Graduates: 260

» Greeley West High School

10:30 a.m. May 27, Nottingham Field at the University of Northern Colorado, 17th Avenue and Reservoir Road

Alternate: 10:30 a.m. May 27, Butler-Hancock Sports Pavilion at UNC or Island Grove

Graduates: 300

» ENGAGE

4 p.m. May 26, Northridge High School auditorium, 7001 Grizzly Drive

Graduates: 7

» Greeley Alternative Program

5 p.m. June 29, Northridge High School gymnasium, 7001 Grizzly Drive

Graduates: Unknown

» Union Colony Preparatory

9 a.m. May 27, Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave.

Graduates: 50

» Frontier Academy High School

10 a.m. May 27, Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave.

Graduates: 79

» University High School

6 p.m. May 26, Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave.

Graduates: 129

» Pawnee High School

2 p.m. May 21, Pawnee School, Grover

Graduates: Eight

» Prairie High School

2 p.m. May 21, Prairie School, 42315 Weld County Road 133, New Raymer

Graduates: 12

» Briggsdale High School

2 p.m. May 21, Briggsdale School, 515 Leslie Street, Briggsdale

Graduates: 10

» Highland High School

2 p.m. May 21, Highland High School, 208 W. First St., Ault

Graduates: 49

» Fort Lupton High School

10 a.m. May 27, Fort Lupton High School football field, 530 Reynolds St., Fort Lupton

Graduates: 136

» Eaton High School

1 p.m. May 21, Eaton High School, 114 Park Ave., Eaton

Graduates: 115

» Weld Central High School

2 p.m. May 21, Weld Central High School, 4715 Weld County Road 59, Keenesburg

Graduates: 110

» Roosevelt High School

7 p.m. May 26, Roosevelt High School football field, 616 N. Second St., Johnstown

Graduates: 190

» Valley Re-1

9 a.m. May 27, Valley High School Stadium, 14827 Co. Rd. 42, Gilcrest

Graduates: 100

» Platte Valley Re-7

1 p.m. May 21, Platte Valley Middle School, 204 6th St., Kersey

Graduates: 88

» Windsor Re-4

12:30 p.m. May 28, Budweiser Events Center, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland

Graduates: 336

