Weld County Human Bean locations to participate in Coffee for a Cure event Friday

Coffee purchased from northern Colorado Human Bean locations on Friday will benefit breast cancer research.

The eight northern Colorado Human Bean locations will participate in the company's 12th annual Coffee for a Cure event from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. This includes The Human Bean drive-through coffee shops in Weld County, which will donate 100 percent of sales to local cancer projects. There are two Human Bean locations in Greeley at 3665 10th St. and 2610 10th St., one in Evans at 3310 23rd Ave., and one location in LaSalle on U.S. 85.

Coffee for a Cure is the largest fundraiser event hosted by The Human Bean all year, according to a news release. Proceeds from the Weld locations will benefit the North Colorado Medical Center Breast Cancer Fund, which provides financial support to qualified residents for breast imaging, biopsies, treatment and basic needs to women with breast cancer. Last year, the company raised more than $50,000 from the fundraiser, the release stated.

There will be drawings for Human Bean swag and gifts, the release stated, and tickets for the drawing can be purchased for $5 each or three for $10 at any Human Bean location. Also, The Human Bean will provide a Snapchat filter to use around their stands, and with each use of the filter, The Human Bean will donate an additional $1 to local breast cancer research.

Each of The Human Bean locations will have nurses and hospital employees as guest baristas throughout the day, who will explain the program's benefits and how the money will be used.

For more information about Coffee for a Cure, go to humanbeannortherncolorado.com.