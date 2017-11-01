Weld County issue committee makes first public filing, reveals reliance on dark money

» $3,500 — Robert Lembke, involved with dozens of water-related entities and metropolitan taxing districts. Also gave $3,500 to the other side.

A political committee urging voters to support the Weld County Council by voting "no" on Ballot Question 1A has gotten 40 percent of its contributions from a local dark money group.

People United for Responsible Government has given $5,656 in cash and in-kind contributions to the Committee to Save the Weld County Council, an issue committee dedicated to preserving the Weld County Council.

The group is a 501(c)(4) organization, which the IRS describes as a social welfare organization. In state filings, the group says its purpose is to provide research and education to the residents of Weld County to improve the integrity and operations of their government.

The group is run by Dave Kisker, who started the group in the wake of a lawsuit he and his neighbors filed against the Board of Weld County Commissioners over an asphalt and concrete batch plant being allowed near their homes.

Those same Weld County commissioners this fall voted 4-1 to put the council's fate on the November ballot via Ballot Question 1A.

The group has raised $25,000 since it was established in April, but it is not required to disclose its donors.

Kisker didn't return a call seeking comment, nor did the committee's registered agent, Gerald Kilpatrick.

Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer, who has publicly called for the council to be disbanded, said the People United for Responsible Government group was being hypocritical.

"That's the group that essentially screams for accountability and transparency in government, and they hide their donors," Kirkmeyer said. "That's hypocrisy."

The Committee to Save the Weld County Council was initially registered as a small-scale issue committee. But that changed when it raised more than $5,000, prompting the committee to file its contributions with the Colorado Secretary of State. If it had raised less than $5,000, it would not have had to disclose its donors. In total, the committee has raised $14,269.

Their committee also received a $3,500 donation from Bob Lembke, a developer involved in numerous water-related entities and special taxing districts who donated the same amount to the opposing committee. Lembke said he donated to both groups because both groups asked, and because the donations were going to educate voters about the Weld County Council.

"There's no change of heart, I didn't have a heart either way," Lembke said in a phone interview Wednesday. "It was about trying to give to the community to facilitate education."

