Weld County motor vehicle offices to add kiosks for convenience | MyWindsorNow.com

Other states have already adopted a kiosk system for license plate renewals, which is something Weld County Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes proposed during a Monday Board of County Commissioners work session. In some, like Nevada, there are kiosks at the grocery store. So, while residents are grabbing some milk on the way home they can also renew their tags just as quickly. At the start, Weld County will have a kiosk system in each of its three motor vehicle locations: Greeley, Fort Lupton and Del Camino.

A new kiosk system coming to Weld County motor vehicle offices this summer promises to make wait times for tag renewals a thing of the past — for a small fee — but other upgrades aimed at efficiency will have to wait until 2018.

Weld County Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes pitched both upgrades during a Monday afternoon Board of Weld County Commissioners work session, a session that began with rejection when Koppes asked to expand the NemoQ system from Greeley to the Fort Lupton and Del Camino offices.

The system has been in place in Greeley since September, and it keeps track of transactions, transaction types, wait times and more. It's capable of funneling people to different desks to cut down on wait times, and Koppes said it has made the Greeley office more efficient.

The Greeley system was supposed to be a pilot project, and not even a year has passed since it was installed.

Koppes told commissioners she has received many questions about bringing the system to the south Weld offices, and that's why she was asking to expand the system so soon.

"It would be nice to get some of this done this year," Koppes said. "To tell them we're not ignoring them down there. They read the newspaper, and they're wanting to know why they don't have it down there."

Chairwoman of the Board of County Commissioners Julie Cozad said it wasn't a matter of ignoring those residents.

Instead, the more than $30,000 it would cost to bring that system to Weld's two other offices wasn't in the 2017 budget, so commissioners told Koppes to wait until 2018.

But another project aimed at efficiency — this time without a price tag for the county — earned the commissioners' approval, and even some smiles.

Koppes proposed installing kiosk systems at each of the three Weld County motor vehicle offices, which are at the Clerk and Recorder's Office in Greeley and at county offices in Fort Lupton and Del Camino. The kiosks would allow residents to renew vehicle tags, and would spit out new stickers and registrations on the spot.

There's just one catch: The kiosks would charge users a $3 convenience fee, as well as a 2.1 percent fee for credit cards and 50 cents for checks. Cash won't be accepted at first.

Still, if residents are looking at a 30-minute line on one side and a lonely kiosk on the other, they may well choose the small fee.

The fees go to the third-party company that will operate the machines, which should be in place in late June or early July.

Koppes said a similar system has saved Arapahoe County officials hundreds of hours that previously would have been used renewing tags during face-to-face transactions.

— Tyler Silvy covers city and county government for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.