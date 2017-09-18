Weld Food Bank wins $10,000 award from First National Bank

The Weld Food Bank will hold its Fall Hungry For a Craft Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Food Bank, 1108 H St. in Greeley. Crafters of all ages can make their favorite crafts, whether it is scrapbooking, knitting, quilting or card making. All proceeds will benefit the feeding programs. Cost is $35 per crafter and space is limited. To register, contact Mikaela Sandridge at (970) 356-2199, ext. 312, or mikaela@weldfoodbank.org .

The Weld Food Bank is $10,000 richer this month.

The First National Bank awarded the Weld Food Bank the 2017 Community First Award in Colorado.

Weston Edmunds, communications manager for Weld Food Bank, said he feels an immense sense of gratitude toward those who voted for the nonprofit organization.

"It's a continued reminder of how great of a community we have," Edmunds said.

Now in the second year of the Community First Award, First National Bank took nominations from the community on organizations worthy of the top donation, $10,000, for their contributions to their communities. The bank took nominations throughout July, followed by a public vote among nine nominated organizations this past month.

Weld Food Bank is Weld County's largest hunger-relief organization. According to its website, the nonprofit distributed almost 14 million pounds of food in 2016, over half of which was fresh produce, dairy and meat.

The nonprofit will spend the $10,000 donation on its Backpack Program. This program gives backpacks filled with food to children ages 5-18 who struggle to eat every day. Each Friday during the school year, these children receive backpacks so they have enough food for the weekend. Weld Food Bank fills the backpacks with shelf-stable food that children as young as 5 can prepare without help, including juice boxes, crackers and cereal.

Edmunds said Weld Food Bank could not help hungry people in Weld County without so much support from the community.

"Our impact is determined by our partnerships with the community, so we can't do this without volunteers, without donors," Edmunds said. "Partnerships like the ones we have with First National Bank allow us to do what we do."

Coats and Boots, a nonprofit program from Fort Collins, won the runner-up Community First Award for Colorado and received $2,000.

In 2016, 425 nonprofit organizations were nominated and more than 22,000 public votes were cast.

Honor Flight Northern Colorado was selected as the 2016 winner for the Colorado region and received a $10,000 cash donation.