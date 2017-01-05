Weld County offers more free cancer screenings to women | MyWindsorNow.com

The Weld County Health Department now offers free cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services to women aged 21-64.

Eligibility for the screening services previously began at age 40, according to a news release. The Women’s Wellness Connection, a program administered by the state Health Department, is expanding eligibility to include younger women who may not have the income or insurance coverage to pay for these screening services, the release stated. To qualify for these free services, a woman must earn less than 250 percent of the federal poverty line (for example, a single woman with no dependents, and makes less than $29,700; or a woman in a household with four family members and total income of less than $60,750), be in the United States legally; and have no health insurance or have health insurance with high deductibles or co-pays, the release stated.

Women are eligible for a number of diagnostic procedures. If a woman enrolled in the Women’s Wellness Connection is diagnosed with cancer, most will qualify for treatment through Health First Colorado’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, the release stated. The Weld County Health Department also offers free breast cancer screening for women ages 40 to 64 who meet the same eligibility requirements, the release stated.

For more information about the Women’s Wellness Connection program at the Weld County Health Department, go to weldhealth.org or contact Samantha Wittrock, community health outreach worker, at (970) 400-2400 or swittrock@weldgov.com.