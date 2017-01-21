Weld County officials optimistic about Donald Trump’s presidency | MyWindsorNow.com

Our task now is to repair our politics and our national discourse. In Colorado, we know that disagreement does not require disrespect. Together, we can move America forward and rebuild trust and unity across our nation.”

“(Friday’s) inauguration symbolized the American tradition of a peaceful transition of power. Given our current divisions, the President had an opportunity to start the process of unifying our country and healing some of the wounds from the campaign. Unfortunately, his speech did not accomplish this.

“Shortly after the election, President-elect Trump laid out his plan for his first 100 days in office. Priorities he outlined include working to fix our broken health care system, improve and invest in our infrastructure, and rein in burdensome federal regulations. I’m committed to working with the incoming Administration and my colleagues in Congress to reverse years of a Washington-knows-best approach and advance solutions that will grow our economy and bring jobs to Colorado.”

Elected officials across Weld County offered an almost exclusively positive outlook on what Donald Trump’s presidency, which began Friday, will mean for Colorado, and specifically, Weld residents.

Across the board, Weld-based elected officials shared hopes for a positive business environment nurtured by President Trump’s business background.

“Weld County residents should expect more affordable health care, a regulatory environment where business and farmers can thrive and a cabinet that seeks to empower local decision-making over unfunded federal mandates,” said U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo. “I’ll be fighting for these causes, and I’m eager to partner with the president to make them a reality.”

However, that optimism wasn’t echoed everywhere, as violent protesters in Washington, D.C., made clear their opposition to Trump’s presidency by smashing windows of businesses Friday morning just blocks away from the inauguration parade route. In confrontations with aggressive protesters, police used pepper spray and stun grenades.

“Weld County residents should expect more affordable health care, a regulatory environment where business and farmers can thrive and a cabinet that seeks to empower local decision-making over unfunded federal mandates.— U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo.

In Greeley resident Bob Stack walked peacefully outside the Weld County Courthouse with an inverted American flag. He felt so strongly that values like freedom, respect, dignity and morality aren’t represented by Trump, he decided to take to the courthouse steps and promote those ideals.

Windsor-Severance Re-4 School Board President Tempy Bowman said he hoped Trump would unite the country.

“The past few presidential elections have seemed to divide our great country, and we have missed the benefit of unity and the accompanying synergy of working toward a common goal,” he said. “We need President Trump to have the courage to … demand collaboration between the two parties and negotiate resolutions that will work for a large majority of our nation. My hope and prayer is that racism and class-ism are not used as political weapons to continue the hatred and division that has been at the forefront of our society for the past several years.”

Many, like Colorado Sen. John Cooke, R-Greeley, said they think Trump’s presidency can accomplish that and bring a little more freedom and liberty to the country.

Cooke attended the inauguration ceremony Friday morning.

“It’s a piece of history,” he said by phone.

Back in Weld, Board of Weld County Commissioners chairwoman Julie Cozad shared hopeful thoughts for the outlook of Trump’s presidency. She cited predictions of increased investment in public infrastructure and reduced regulations on businesses and natural resource development as reasons Weld could prosper

“I think Weld County residents may see an improved economic climate, including more jobs and lower energy costs,” she said. “I think the business community will see an uptick in growth, and I think we will see a lot of positive results if the President continues looking out for American interests.”