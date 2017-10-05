Weld County officials: Time running out for residents who want an explosive-gas monitor for their homes

Time is running out for Weld County residents to reserve an explosive-gas monitor, but officials will hold one more public event in southern Weld County.

The event will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mead Town Hall, 441 3rd St. in Mead, according to a Weld County news release.

Supply on hand will be limited, so residents who are not able to take one home that night will have their name added to the county's reservation list to ensure one is ordered for them at the end of the month.

"If it makes people feel safer in their homes then it makes sense for the county to make these available to residents," Weld County Commissioner Mike Freeman said in the release.

To date, the county has given almost 1,800 monitors to residents.

"I'm glad we are able to work in this last give-away event in Mead next week," said Julie Cozad, Board of Weld County Commissioners chairwoman, in the release. "But we also want to remind people they can still contact our oil and gas liaison in the planning department up until Oct. 31 to be put on the order list. We want to make sure every resident that wants a monitor has the opportunity to get one."

Residents who want to put their name on the order list, can contact Troy Swain at tswain@weldgov.com or call (970) 400-3548. Proof of county residency, such as a utility bill, property tax statement or driver's license will be required in order to obtain a monitor.

The county began the monitor give-away program on Aug. 24 following the April home explosion in Firestone.