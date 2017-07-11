Weld County officials to join Coffee with the Mayor event Saturday | MyWindsorNow.com

Weld County officials to join Coffee with the Mayor event Saturday

Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez will be joined by Weld County elected officials at her Coffee with the Mayor event from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Windsor Recreation Center, 250 11th St.

Weld County Commissioner At-Large Sean Conway, Sheriff Steve Reams, Weld County Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes and Rep. Perry Buck, R-Windsor, will join Melendez to answer questions and give a brief updates about what is happening in Windsor and Weld County, according to a news release from Conway.

"Everyone is welcome" said Conway in the release. "The Meeting is an opportunity for residents in Windsor and throughout Weld County to come ask questions and get updates from each of our elected officials."