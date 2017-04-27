Weld County officials to test tornado sirens May 6 | MyWindsorNow.com

The Weld County Office of Emergency Management recommends every resident have a weather radio to provide up-to-date severe weather information. To learn more about preparedness, go to http://www.weldoem.com or http://www.readycolorado.com .

The Weld County Office of Emergency Management, in coordination with local communities, will conduct a test next weekend of the emergency warning sirens in the county. The test will be coordinated with first-responder agencies across Weld County, and the sirens will sound for thirty seconds to one minute.

The tests will happen at 10 a.m. May 6, according to a news release from the county. However, in order to avoid confusion, officials may cancel or postpone the test if there is inclement weather on May 6.

Siren tests ensure that all systems and procedures are working properly during the peak season for severe weather and related hazards, such as tornadoes and floods. The tests also promote public awareness of the warning sirens located throughout the county, the release stated.

In weather-related emergencies, officials from a local jurisdiction will communicate with Weld County Regional Communications Center to activate the sirens, especially during a tornado warning.

If residents hear the sirens at any time other than a planned siren test, they should seek more information and be aware of their surroundings, the release stated. Residents should also take appropriate safety actions immediately.

County officials also reminded residents and business owners to sign up for emergency alerts through the county's emergency alert program at http://www.weld911alert.com. By signing up, you can add phone numbers as well as manage how you would like to receive alerts (phone, text, email or all three), which include weather alerts for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

The following communities use tornado sirens and will participate in this test: Ault, Evans, Fort Lupton, Gilcrest, Grover, Hudson, Johnstown, Keenesburg, Kersey, Lochbuie, Milliken, LaSalle, New Raymer, Nunn, Pierce, Platteville, and Severance.