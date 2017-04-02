Weld County oil and gas spill report for April 3 | MyWindsorNow.com

The following spills were reported to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in the past two weeks.

Information is based on Form 19, which operators must fill out detailing the leakage/spill events. Any spill release that may impact waters of the state must be reported as soon as practical. Any spill of five barrels or more must be reported within 24 hours, and any spill of one barrel or more, which occurs outside secondary containment, such as metal or earthen berms, must also be reported within 24 hours, according to COGCC rules. Spills and leaks are typically found during routine maintenance on existing wells, though some actual "spills" do occur among the 22,000-plus wells in the country.

NOBLE ENERGY INC, reported March 24 a spill about 5 miles north of Keenesburg, near Weld roads 32 and 51. Less than one barrel each of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. Unintentional release along the flowline.

SYNERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION, reported March 24 a spill about 3 miles southeast of Windsor, near Weld roads 62 and 25. Between one and five barrels of drilling fluid spilled. Unintentional release from rupture in the hose between the mud pumps and the drilling rig.

NOBLE ENERGY INC, reported March 23 a spill about 3 miles east of Galeton, near Weld roads 74 and 63. Between one and five barrels of oil and produced water spilled. The oil tank load out valve developed a leak during operations.

PDC ENERGY INC, reported March 20 a spill about 2 miles north of Kersey, near Weld roads 60 and 55 1/2. An unknown amount of more than five barrels of oil spilled. Historical release discovered while decommissioning the production facility.