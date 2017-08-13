Weld County oil and gas spill report for Aug. 14 | MyWindsorNow.com

The following spills were reported to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in the past two weeks.

Information is based on Form 19, which operators must fill out detailing the leakage/spill events. Any spill release that may impact waters of the state must be reported as soon as practical. Any spill of five barrels or more must be reported within 24 hours, and any spill of one barrel or more, which occurs outside secondary containment, such as metal or earthen berms, must also be reported within 24 hours, according to COGCC rules. Spills and leaks are typically found during routine maintenance on existing wells, though some actual "spills" do occur among the 23,000-plus wells in the country.

NOBLE ENERGY INC, reported Aug. 8 a spill about 6 miles south of Kersey, near Weld County Roads 40 and 57. Fewer than five barrels of oil spilled. A small corrosive hole formed in the base of an oil production tank, causing the release.

NOBLE ENERGY INC, reported Aug. 8 a spill near Alden, near Weld roads 66 and 53. Fewer than five barrels of oil and produced water spilled. Workers discovered leaks in the oil and produced water lines during maintenance activities.

NOBLE ENERGY INC, reported Aug. 8 a spill about 6 miles southeast of LaSalle, near Weld roads 38 and 43. Fewer than five barrels of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historic impacts during plug and abandon activities.

EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC, reported Aug. 7 a spill about 4 miles northwest of Severance, near Weld roads 78 and 17. Fewer than 100 barrels of produced water spilled. A small hole in the bottom of the produced water tank caused the release.

Recommended Stories For You

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported Aug. 4 a spill about 1 mile northeast of Kelim, near Weld roads 60 and 15. Fewer than five barrels of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historic impacts after removing a riser.

NOBLE ENERGY INC., reported Aug. 4 a spill about 4 miles southeast of Kersey, near Weld roads 52 and 61. Fewer than five barrels of produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historic impacts during plug and abandon activities.

NOBLE ENERGY INC, reported Aug. 2 a spill about 8 miles north of Keenesburg, near Weld roads 34 and 53. Fewer than five barrels of produced water spilled. Workers discovered the release in the produced water line running from the separator to the produced water vessel.

ENERPLUS RESOURCES (USA) CORP., reported Aug. 1 a spill about 5 miles southwest of Pierce, near Weld roads 86 and 25. Between one and five barrels of flow back fluid spilled. A welded plug on a Zumi manifold washed out during completion activities, causing the release.