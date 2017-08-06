Weld County oil and gas spill report for Aug. 7 | MyWindsorNow.com

The following spills were reported to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in the past two weeks.

Information is based on Form 19, which operators must fill out detailing the leakage/spill events. Any spill release that may impact waters of the state must be reported as soon as practical. Any spill of five barrels or more must be reported within 24 hours, and any spill of one barrel or more, which occurs outside secondary containment, such as metal or earthen berms, must also be reported within 24 hours, according to COGCC rules. Spills and leaks are typically found during routine maintenance on existing wells, though some actual "spills" do occur among the 23,000-plus wells in the country.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported Aug. 4 a spill about 1 mile northeast of Kelim, near Weld County roads 60 and 15. Less than five barrels of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historic impacts after removing a riser.

NOBLE ENERGY INC., reported Aug. 4 a spill about 4 miles southeast of Kersey, near Weld roads 52 and 61. Less than five barrels of produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historic impacts during plug and abandon activities.

ENERPLUS RESOURCES (USA) CORP., reported Aug. 1 a spill about 5 miles southwest of Pierce, near Weld roads 86 and 25. Between one and five barrels of flow back fluid spilled. A welded plug on a Zumi manifold washed out during completion activities, causing the release.

KERR MCGEE GATHERING LLC, reported July 28 a spill about 5 miles east of Platteville, near Weld roads 32 and 37. Less than five barrels of exploration and production fluids spilled. Two valve failures caused the release.

BILL BARRETT CORP., reported July 28 a spill about 5 miles southeast of Keenesburg, near Weld roads 6 and 61. More than five barrels of oil spilled. An operator discovered a small hole in a crude tank that caused the release.

EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC., reported July 24 a spill east of Greeley, near 8th Street and Weld road 43. Less than five barrels of produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historic impacts while removing a partially buried produced water vessel.

BILL BARRETT CORP., reported July 24 a spill about 5 miles northwest of Orchard, near Weld roads 56 and 89. Between five and 100 barrels of produced water spilled. A seal failure on the water transfer pump caused the unit to leak produced water.