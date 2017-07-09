Weld County oil and gas spill report for July 10 | MyWindsorNow.com

The following spills were reported to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in the past two weeks.

Information is based on Form 19, which operators must fill out detailing the leakage/spill events. Any spill release that may impact waters of the state must be reported as soon as practical. Any spill of five barrels or more must be reported within 24 hours, and any spill of one barrel or more, which occurs outside secondary containment, such as metal or earthen berms, must also be reported within 24 hours, according to COGCC rules. Spills and leaks are typically found during routine maintenance on existing wells, though some actual "spills" do occur among the 23,000-plus wells in the country.

NOBLE ENERGY INC, reported July 6 a spill about 5 miles southeast of Kersey, near U.S. 34 and Weld County Road 50. Less than five barrels of produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historical impacts during plug and abandon activities.

BILL BARRETT CORPORATION, reported July 5 a spill about 10 miles east of Kersey, about 2 miles southwest of Weld roads 68 and 70. Less than one barrel of oil and produced water spilled. Workers reported that what appeared to be a leaking burner tube/coil within the separator caused the release.

PDC ENERGY INC, reported June 30 a spill about 2 miles southeast of Kelim, near Weld roads 54 and 17. Less than five barrels of oil spilled. Compromised production equipment caused the release.

KERR MCGEE GATHERING LLC, reported June 30 a spill northeast of Fort Lupton, near Weld road 18 and Patrick Street. Less than a barrel of condensate spilled. A gathering line was struck during excavation activities, causing the release.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported June 29 a spill in Firestone, near Sable Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. Less than five barrels of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historical impacts during plug and abandon activities.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported June 29 a spill southwest of Platteville, near Weld roads 30 and 21. Less than five barrels of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historical impacts during plug and abandon activities.

NOBLE ENERGY INC, reported June 30 a spill about 2 miles west of Eaton, near Weld roads 74 and 31. Between one and five barrels of oil and condensate spilled. Workers discovered impacts of the spill during maintenance.

BONANZA CREEK ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY LLC, reported June 28 a spill about 8 miles south of Briggsdale, near Weld roads 70 and 83. Between one and five barrels of oil spilled. A closed valve caused too much pressure in the stuffing box, spraying a mist of oil.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported June 27 a spill about 1 mile north of Johnstown, near Weld roads 50 and 17. Between one and five barrels of oil spilled. A corrosion hole in a dumpline caused the release.

GREAT WESTERN OPERATING COMPANY LLC, reported June 26 a spill about 1 mile north of Pierce, near Weld roads 90 and 29. Between five and 100 barrels of oil spilled. A plugged gas buster caused the release.

SYNERGY RESOURCES CORP., reported June 26 a spill west of Evans, near 37th Street and 35th Avenue. Between five and 100 barrels of produced water spilled. A third-party water hauler closed valves, causing produced water at the facility to go to one tank, which overflowed.

KERR MCGEE GATHERING LLC, reported June 26 a spill about 4 miles west of Firestone, near Weld roads 16.5 and 5. Between one and five barrels of condensate spilled. A gathering line failure caused the release.