Weld County oil and gas spill report for July 17 | MyWindsorNow.com

The following spills were reported to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in the past two weeks.

Information is based on Form 19, which operators must fill out detailing the leakage/spill events. Any spill release that may impact waters of the state must be reported as soon as practical. Any spill of five barrels or more must be reported within 24 hours, and any spill of one barrel or more, which occurs outside secondary containment, such as metal or earthen berms, must also be reported within 24 hours, according to COGCC rules. Spills and leaks are typically found during routine maintenance on existing wells, though some actual "spills" do occur among the 23,000-plus wells in the country.

EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC, reported July 11 a spill northwest of Greeley, near East C Street and Balsam Avenue. Less than five barrels of produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historical impacts while removing a partially buried produced water vessel.

NOBLE ENERGY INC, reported July 6 a spill about 5 miles southeast of Kersey, near U.S. 34 and Weld County Road 50. Less than five barrels of produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historical impacts during plug and abandon activities.

BILL BARRETT CORP., reported July 5 a spill about 10 miles east of Kersey, about 2 miles southwest of Weld roads 68 and 70. Less than one barrel of oil and produced water spilled. Workers reported that what appeared to be a leaking burner tube/coil within the separator caused the release.