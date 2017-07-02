Weld County oil and gas spill report for July 3 | MyWindsorNow.com

The following spills were reported to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in the past two weeks.

Information is based on Form 19, which operators must fill out detailing the leakage/spill events. Any spill release that may impact waters of the state must be reported as soon as practical. Any spill of five barrels or more must be reported within 24 hours, and any spill of one barrel or more, which occurs outside secondary containment, such as metal or earthen berms, must also be reported within 24 hours, according to COGCC rules. Spills and leaks are typically found during routine maintenance on existing wells, though some actual "spills" do occur among the 23,000-plus wells in the country.

GREAT WESTERN OPERATING COMPANY LLC, reported June 26 a spill about 1 mile north of Pierce, near Weld County roads 90 and 29. Between five and 100 barrels of oil spilled.

SYNERGY RESOURCES CORP., reported June 26 a spill west of Evans, near 37th Street and 35th Avenue. Between five and 100 barrels of produced water spilled. A third-party water hauler closed valves, causing produced water at the facility to go to one tank, which overflowed.

KERR MCGEE GATHERING LLC, reported June 26 a spill about 4 miles west of Firestone, near Weld roads 16.5 and 5. Between one and five barrels of condensate spilled. A gathering line failure caused the release.

8 NORTH LLC, reported June 23 a spill about 6 miles east of Hereford, near Weld roads 134 and 93. Between five and 100 barrels of produced water spilled. A hole in the bottom of a steel produced tank caused the release.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported June 23 a spill about 3 miles northwest of Hudson, near Weld roads 16 and 41. Less than five barrels of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. During abandon activities, workers discovered the historical impacts.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported June 23 a spill about 2 miles southwest of Dacono, near Weld road 10 and Interstate 25. Less than five barrels of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. During plug and abandon activities, workers discovered the historical impacts.

NOBLE ENERGY INC, reported June 23 a spill about 4 miles east of Gilcrest, near Weld roads 39 and 40. Between one and five barrels of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. During facility maintenance, workers discovered the historical impacts.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported June 22 a spill about 3 miles southwest of Platteville, near Weld roads 26 and 21.5. Less than five barrels of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. During plug and abandon activities, workers discovered the historical impacts.

PDC ENERGY INC, reported June 21 a spill about 5 miles east of Alden, near Weld roads 66 and 63. Between five and 100 barrels of oil spilled. Well production of fluids exceeded expectations, causing the release.

EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC, reported June 20 a spill about 1 mile northeast of Berthoud, near Weld roads 46 and 3. Between one and five barrels of produced water spilled. A temporary produced water tank valve was left open and caused the release.

GREAT WESTERN OPERATING COMPANY LLC, reported June 19 a spill about 1 mile northwest of Firestone, near Sable Avenue and Silver Birch Boulevard. Initial subsurface investigation activities led to discovery of the historical impacts.