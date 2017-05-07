Weld County oil and gas spill report for May 8 | MyWindsorNow.com

The following spills were reported to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in the past two weeks.

Information is based on Form 19, which operators must fill out detailing the leakage/spill events. Any spill release that may impact waters of the state must be reported as soon as practical. Any spill of five barrels or more must be reported within 24 hours, and any spill of one barrel or more, which occurs outside secondary containment, such as metal or earthen berms, must also be reported within 24 hours, according to COGCC rules. Spills and leaks are typically found during routine maintenance on existing wells, though some actual "spills" do occur among the 23,000-plus wells in the country.

EXTRACTION OIL & GAS LLC, reported May 3 a spill about 2 miles southwest of LaSalle, near Weld County roads 46 and 35. An unknown amount of less than five barrels of oil and condensate spilled. The release was discovered after the dump line failed a pressure test.

NOBLE ENERGY INC, reported May 3 a spill about 1 mile northwest of Galeton, near Weld roads 76 and 49. Between one and five barrels of produced water spilled. The release came from produced water line.

K P KAUFFMAN COMPANY INC, reported May 2 a spill about 4 miles north of Fort Lupton, near Weld roads 22.5 and 25.5. Between one and five barrels of oil spilled. Crews discovered there was a hole in the storage tank.

NOBLE ENERGY INC, reported May 1 a spill in Evans, near Kanawha Lane and Charleston Avenue. Between one and five barrels of produced water spilled. The release was found during plug-and-abandon activities.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported April 28 a spill about 5 miles east of Platteville, near Weld roads 28 and 39. Between one and five barrels of drilling fluid spilled. The release occured when trapped circulation pressure was being relieved.

NOBLE ENERGY INC, reported April 28 a spill about 7 miles northwest of Tampa, near Weld roads 34 and 53. Between one and five barrels of condensate spilled. The release was found during maintenance activities.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported April 27 a spill about 2 miles east of Frederick, near Weld roads 16 and 19. Less than five barrels of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. This was historic release found during plug-and-abandon activities.

NOBLE ENERGY INC, reported April 27 a spill about 9 miles east of Alden, near Weld roads 64 and 68. Between five and 100 barrels of produced water spilled. The release was discovered at a discharge pump with a half-inch nipple that broke off.

DCP MIDSTREAM LP, reported April 27 a spill about 5 miles northeast of Firestone, near Weld roads 20 and 21. Less than a barrel of condensate spilled. The release was possibly from a leak in a gathering line.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported April 26 a spill about 8 miles east of Platteville, near Weld roads 32 and 39. Less than five barrels of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. This was a historic release found during plug-and-abandon activities.

BAYSWATER EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION LLC, reported April 24 a spill in Severance, near Weld road 74 and Park Ridge Drive. Between five and 100 barrels of oil spilled. The release came from separator rupture disc malfunction.