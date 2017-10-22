Weld County oil and gas spill report for Oct. 23

The following spills were reported to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in the past two weeks.

Information is based on Form 19, which operators must fill out detailing the leakage/spill events. Any spill release that may impact waters of the state must be reported as soon as practical. Any spill of five barrels or more must be reported within 24 hours, and any spill of one barrel or more, which occurs outside secondary containment, such as metal or earthen berms, must also be reported within 24 hours, according to COGCC rules. Spills and leaks are typically found during routine maintenance on existing wells, though some actual "spills" do occur among the 23,000-plus wells in the country.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported Oct. 17 a spill east of Platteville, near Weld County roads 32 and 29. Less than five barrels of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. Workers discovered the release during tank battery abandonment activities.

PDC ENERGY INC., reported Oct. 17 a spill about 1 mile southeast of Kelim, near Weld roads 56 and 17. Between one and five barrels of oil spilled. Workers shut in the tank battery upon discovering the release.

NOBLE ENERGY INC., reported Oct. 17 a spill about 3 miles southeast of Auburn, near Weld roads 44 and 49. Between one and five barrels each of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. Workers discovered the release during regular flowline operations.

BONANZA CREEK ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY LLC, reported Oct. 16 a spill about 6 miles south of Briggsdale, near Weld roads 74 and 79. Between five and 100 barrels of oil spilled. A rubber gasket failure on the wellhead caused the release.

FOUNDATION ENERGY MANAGEMENT LLC, reported Oct. 16 a spill about 3 miles south of Keota, near Weld roads 90 and 103. Between one and five barrels of oil and less than a barrel of produced water spilled. A flowline leak caused the release.

FIFTH CREEK ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY LLC, reported Oct. 14 a spill about 8 miles southwest of Hereford, near Weld roads 128 and 59. Between one and five barrels of oil spilled. The release was caused by failing rubbers in the stuffing box on the polishing rod.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported Oct. 13 a spill about 3 miles southwest of Platteville, near Weld roads 28 and 19. Less than five barrels of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historical release during tank battery abandonment activities. Groundwater testing results indicated benzene levels exceeded the COGCC Table 910-1 allowable level at 489 μg/L.

NOBLE ENERGY INC., reported Oct. 13 a spill about 4 miles southeast of LaSalle, near Weld roads 44 and 45. Between one and five barrels each of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. The flowline was shut-in upon discovery of the release.