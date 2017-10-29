Weld County oil and gas spill report for Oct. 30

The following spills were reported to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in the past two weeks.

Information is based on Form 19, which operators must fill out detailing the leakage/spill events. Any spill release that may impact waters of the state must be reported as soon as practical. Any spill of five barrels or more must be reported within 24 hours, and any spill of one barrel or more, which occurs outside secondary containment, such as metal or earthen berms, must also be reported within 24 hours, according to COGCC rules. Spills and leaks are typically found during routine maintenance on existing wells, though some actual "spills" do occur among the 23,000-plus wells in the country.

COMPLETE ENERGY SERVICES INC., reported Oct. 27 a spill about 4 miles east of Platteville, near Weld County roads 32 and 37. Between five and 100 barrels of oil, more than 100 barrels of flow back fluid and more than 100 barrels of produced water spilled. A pipe rupture caused the release, believed to be about 865 barrels of fluid in total.

BILL BARRETT CORP., reported Oct. 26 a spill about 3 miles northwest of Orchard, near Weld roads 52 and 89. Between one and five barrels of produced water spilled. A leak formed at an elbow in a produced water dump line. Workers believe sand carryover from the separator led to internal erosion that caused the leak.

NOBLE ENERGY INC., reported Oct. 26 a spill about 2 miles north of Keenesburg, near Weld roads 20 and 59. About 4.5 barrels of water and cement mixture was released from the back hatch of a vacuum truck during drilling operations.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported Oct. 23 a spill in Platteville, near Weld roads 32.5 and 21. Less than five barrels each of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. Workers discovered the release during abandonment activities. Groundwater was encountered in the excavation at about 3 feet below ground surface. Analytical results received Oct. 20 indicated a benzene concentration above the applicable COGCC Table 910-1 standard.

Recommended Stories For You

BONANZA CREEK ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY LLC, reported Oct. 23 a spill about 10 miles east of Kersey, about 3 miles northwest of Riverside Reservoir. Between five and 100 barrels of produced water spilled. A T-fitting on a separator failed, causing the release.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported Oct. 18 a spill about 2 miles west of Platteville, near Weld roads 30 and 21. About two barrels of drilling fluid spilled. The release occurred during workover operations as workers were tripping pipe in the hole.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported Oct. 18 a spill about 2 miles west of Platteville, near Weld roads 30 and 21. About one barrel of drilling fluid spilled. The release occurred during workover operations as workers connected and disconnected a pipe.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported Oct. 17 a spill east of Platteville, near Weld roads 32 and 29. Less than five barrels of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. Workers discovered the release during tank battery abandonment activities.

PDC ENERGY INC., reported Oct. 17 a spill about 1 mile southeast of Kelim, near Weld roads 56 and 17. Between one and five barrels of oil spilled. Workers shut in the tank battery upon discovering the release.

NOBLE ENERGY INC., reported Oct. 17 a spill about 3 miles southeast of Auburn, near Weld roads 44 and 49. Between one and five barrels each of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. Workers discovered the release during regular flowline operations.

BONANZA CREEK ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY LLC, reported Oct. 16 a spill about 6 miles south of Briggsdale, near Weld roads 74 and 79. Between five and 100 barrels of oil spilled. A rubber gasket failure on the wellhead caused the release.

FOUNDATION ENERGY MANAGEMENT LLC, reported Oct. 16 a spill about 3 miles south of Keota, near Weld roads 90 and 103. Between one and five barrels of oil and less than a barrel of produced water spilled. A flowline leak caused the release.