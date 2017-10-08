Weld County oil and gas spill report for Oct. 9

The following spills were reported to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in the past two weeks.

Information is based on Form 19, which operators must fill out detailing the leakage/spill events. Any spill release that may impact waters of the state must be reported as soon as practical. Any spill of five barrels or more must be reported within 24 hours, and any spill of one barrel or more, which occurs outside secondary containment, such as metal or earthen berms, must also be reported within 24 hours, according to COGCC rules. Spills and leaks are typically found during routine maintenance on existing wells, though some actual "spills" do occur among the 23,000-plus wells in the country.

BLUE CHIP OIL INC., reported Oct. 2 a spill about 3 miles east of Windsor, near Weld County roads 66 and 64.75. More than five barrels of produced water spilled. After removing a partially buried water vessel, workers discovered historic impacts as deep as four feet below ground surface.

NGL WATER SOLUTIONS DJ LLC, reported Oct. 2 a spill about 4 miles northeast of Alden, near Colo. 392 and Weld road 61.5. About 390 barrels of produced water spilled. An equipment failure caused the release.

EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC, reported Sept. 29 a spill west of Evans, near 49th Street and 77th Avenue. Less than five barrels of produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historic impacts after removing a partially buried water vessel.

NOBLE ENERGY INC., reported Sept. 28 a spill in Evans, south of 54th Street Road and Weld road 396. Between one and five barrels of produced water spilled. Workers discovered historic impacts during abandonment activities. A soil boring indicated groundwater impacts above standards for total xylenes.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported Sept. 27 a spill about 2 miles west of Fort Lupton, near Weld roads 14.5 and 23. Less than five barrels of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. Workers discovered the historic release during abandonment activities.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported Sept. 27 a spill about 3 miles northeast of Fort Lupton, near Weld roads 18 and 35. Between one and five barrels of oil and produced water spilled. An equipment failure on a pumping unit caused the release.

KERR MCGEE OIL & GAS ONSHORE LP, reported Sept. 27 a spill southeast of Windsor, near Colo. 257 and Crossroads Boulevard. Less than five barrels of oil, condensate and produced water spilled. Groundwater was encountered about four feet below ground surface. Results indicated the benzene concentration was above the applicable COGCC Table 910-1 standard.

BONANZA CREEK ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY LLC, reported Sept. 25 a spill about 5 miles south of Briggsdale, near Weld roads 74 and 79. About 12 barrels of oil spilled. During maintenance, an operator removed a two-inch bull plug after the pressure gauges indicated the pressure was off the vessel. The separator plugged off prior to being fully blown down, working the plug free and releasing the remaining contents of the separator.