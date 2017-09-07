Weld County orders 500 explosive gas monitors to give away to residents

Weld County has ordered 500 more explosive gas monitors and has plans to give those out next week following overwhelming initial demand for the free monitors, according to a Weld County news release.

Weld County has already given out 50 monitors, which are designed to detect the type of gas that caused a Firestone home to explode in April.

"We weren't sure what the response would be when we announced the program," Weld County Commissioner Chairwoman Julie Cozad said in the release. "We are glad residents feel this program is beneficial, and we appreciate everyone's patience while we ordered another shipment."

There soon will be more monitors available at the county's planning department at 1555 North 17th Ave. in Greeley, and the county has scheduled times for monitor giveaways in southern Weld County, too.

Weld residents can pick up monitors from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Firestone Town Hall, 151 Grant Ave., or from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Lupton City Hall, 130 South McKinley Ave.

Weld County officials have spent $19,102 on the monitors so far, and if the demand is there, they'll spend more.

"If we exhaust this supply, we'll order more," Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer said in the release. "It is important to us that residents feel safe in their homes and feel like county government is being proactive and responsive to their concerns."

— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.