Weld County recognized for quick response to child welfare checks | MyWindsorNow.com

Weld County on Monday was recognized for its performance in completing child welfare assessments, according to a Colorado Department of Human Services news release.

The department recognized Weld County for completing 90 percent of assessments since 2013 within 60 days, and Weld County was one of just six counties of 64 in Colorado to receive the recognition.

When a county receives a report regarding child abuse or neglect, it is required to perform a child welfare assessment. Completing that assessment within 60 days ensures workers don’t unnecessarily linger in a family’s life and keeps records up to date, according to the release.

“(This award) recognizes the best of the best in Colorado when it comes to timeliness of assessment closure,” CDHS Executive Director Reggie Bicha said in the release. “Everyone plays a role in keeping Colorado’s children safe. Thanks to the county’s efforts to improve timeliness of the assessment process, they can now act more quickly when children need help.”