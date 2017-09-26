Weld County Republican politicians push back on NFL protests as Weld GOP plans Take a Stand Day

The Weld GOP Take a Stand Day is an event asking people to play the National Anthem on their phones at noon Thursday while standing at attention. The goal, Weld County GOP Chairwoman Valery Orr said, is to show respect for America.

In the wake of widespread protests in the National Football League, some Republican politicians in Weld County have renounced football, and the Weld County GOP has organized Take a Stand Day, encouraging people to play the National anthem on their phones at noon Thursday while standing.

Thirty-two Denver Broncos players joined a slew of others across the NFL who took a knee Sunday during the national anthem, which is routinely played before the football games.

What started with then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick this past year taking a knee to protest killings of black civilians by police has gained momentum across the NFL, even while NFL team owners refuse to sign Kaepernick, who is a free agent.

As the demonstrations have grown, so too have the voices protesting the protest, with many fans swearing off football and President Donald Trump calling on team owners to fire players who kneel during the playing of the national anthem.

While some announced opposition to the demonstrations by not doing something, Weld County GOP Chairwoman Valery Orr announced a proactive approach on the Weld GOP Facebook page.

Orr encouraged everyone to stop at noon Thursday, play the national anthem on their phones and stand throughout the process. "This is about showing respect for our flag, for America," Orr said. "That issue is something that is very uniting. It knows no gender or color, just showing respect for our flag."

Recommended Stories For You

Orr said the Weld GOP is 100 percent for freedom of speech, but she said the national anthem should be a uniting moment and there should be some separation between making political statements and the anthem and football games.

"We stand for America, we honor the First Amendment, but that needs to be in another forum," Orr said.

Joining the list of those who say they won't root for the Broncos or watch another NFL game are Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams and Weld County Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer, both making their opinions known on Facebook this past Sunday. Johnstown Mayor Scott James and Greeley City Councilwoman Sandi Elder also made statements against the players' protests on social media.

Elder said the players' money should go to veterans. James harkened back to a simpler time, when "football used to be a wonderful escape and fun to watch."

Reams argued for a separation of politics and sports.

"No matter your political affiliation or the team you support, the two really should just do their own thing," Reams' Facebook post read, in part. "That being said, if a team doesn't engage in all the political statements associated with kneeling during the anthem then that will be my new team from here on out … done."

Kirkmeyer also took a strong position against the protests, calling on people to boycott the NFL.

"I can protest, too, and will not tolerate their disrespect of America and the men and women who fight or have fought for our freedoms," Kirkmeyer said on Facebook. "This includes all emergency first responders and law enforcement officers. Until they get off their knees and get out of their locker rooms: shut the TV off; don't go to the game and stop buying NFL gear."

Weld County Democrats couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Sports and politics historically have been intertwined, often in iconic moments, as they were when Muhammed Ali refused to fight in the Vietnam War or when U.S. Olympic gold medalist Tommie Smith and his teammate John Carlos raised their black-gloved fists during the U.S. national anthem at the 1968 Summer Games in Mexico City as a symbol of black power and a protest of a variety of humanitarian issues. Like today, the protesting athletes faced immediate backlash. Ali was jailed, and the Olympians were suspended from the team and received death threats.

Orr acknowledged this historical precedent and said free speech must be protected. But Orr pointed to members of the military as reason to stand.

"They gave their lives for that very right for free speech," Orr said. "Let's honor them. Honor those who have fought and died for everybody."

— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.