Weld County settlement payments to road contractors nearing $500,000 | MyWindsorNow.com

Other items

Greeley VA Clinic — Responding to concerns from a resident and veteran, Weld County Commissioners Chairwoman Julie Cozad said commissioners should consider a letter to federal officials objecting to the plan to move the Greeley VA clinic to The Promenade Shops at Centerra in Loveland, specifically 5200 Hahns Peak Drive.

“I think there needs to be a clinic in Weld County,” Cozad said. “Maybe it’s time to take it to the next step, to send a letter to federal legislators.”

Cozad said she and commissioner Steve Moreno talked with Colorado’s national legislators in person at one point, but have heard nothing back.

The VA plans to double the size of the Greeley VA clinic in moving it to Loveland, but local veterans, of which there are more than 20,000 in Weld County, have expressed concern about transportation to the new clinic, which is scheduled to open in February 2018.

Oil and cash — Good work if you can get it. Weld County earned $8.25 million during the course of 30 minutes during Weld County Commissioners’ regular meeting Wednesday. The county put out more than 2,000 mineral acres for lease, and those acres were bought up for prices ranging from $5,300 per mineral acre to $625 per mineral acre. The biggest buyers were Broadwing Energy and Alpha, with Alpha making the biggest offer — $1.7 million for 326 mineral acres.

The bids are treated as one-time bonuses, and leases run for three years at $2.50 per acre. If production begins within the three years, the energy company holds the lease as long as there is production, Weld County Finance Director Don Warden said in an email.

Weld has nearly 2.6 million acres of land and owns 40,000 mineral acres, the result of county acquisitions during the Dust Bowl. When the land was re-sold, the county kept the mineral rights, county officials said.