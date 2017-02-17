Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams announces candidacy for re-election in 2018 | MyWindsorNow.com

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams will run for re-election in 2018, he announced recently and confirmed to The Tribune on Friday.

Reams, a Republican with 20 years experience with the Weld County Sheriff’s office, first won election in 2014, topping his opponent by a wide margin.

Reams first announced his intentions publicly at a Weld County Central Committee meeting Feb. 12 in Eaton.

“I think it’s always good to get out there, interact with citizens,” Reams said, explaining his decision to announce his run for re-election more than 18 months before the vote.

He said he wants to stay interactive with the community, and continue to get feedback in order to keep the campaign rolling in a positive direction.

Reams moved to Weld County from Amarillo, Texas, in 1995 to study business at the University of Northern Colorado. Two years later, he began a career in law enforcement as a master control operator at the Weld County Jail.

From there, Reams rose through the ranks to become the sheriff’s office Public Safety Bureau chief in 2012.

Reams’ campaign committee is active, although he said he’s in the initial steps of that work — mostly planning for the next 18 months. Reams is the first to publicly announce his candidacy for the sheriff election in 2018.

Reams on Monday helped honor retiring law enforcement officers during a Board of Weld County Commissioners meeting, expressing gratitude at their service.

In talking about current employees Friday, Reams said he likes to think he works for them.

“We have a great bunch of troops here,” Reams said.

Tyler Silvy covers city and county government for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.