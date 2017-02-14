Weld County Sheriff’s Office offers scholarship to students pursuing career in higher education | MyWindsorNow.com

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office has a one-time, $500 scholarship opportunity for a Weld County high school senior or college student interested in pursuing a career in higher education. Applicants must be a citizen of Weld County and must be accepted at an accredited college or university.

Applicants must submit a letter of recommendation from a teacher or counselor at the applicant’s school and an official scholastic transcript. The application also requires a 500-word essay on why proactive community interaction is paramount in today’s society.

Applications should be submitted by April 7. They should be addressed to Rosy Soto at the Weld County Sheriff’s Office’s scholarship committee, 1950 O St., Greeley, CO 80631.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office scholarship committee will select finalists and notify them by May 5.