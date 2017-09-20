Weld County to continue pipeline regulations discussion

The Board of Weld County Commissioners and the Planning Department will meet later this month to discuss possible changes to Weld County's pipeline regulations.

According to a news release, the meeting will be at 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Weld County Administration Building, 1150 O St. The meeting is open to the public.

In light of the fatal explosion that occurred in Firestone, Colorado's pipeline regulations have changed. Weld County officials must review their own regulations to ensure they remain consistent with the state regulations, according to a news release.

The meeting is a continuation of a pipeline regulation meeting that took place in early August. Those present will discuss regulations that include the size of pipelines, the hoop stress for natural gas pipelines and the mapping requirements for pipelines.