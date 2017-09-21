Weld County to end gas monitor giveaway program

Weld County next month will end a popular program that promised free explosive gas monitors to Weld residents.

The announcement, via a Weld County news release Wednesday, comes little more than a week after Weld County commissioners approved a bid from Home Depot to buy those monitors for residents and after commissioners agreed to buy 250 monitors at a time to save costs.

The program will end Oct. 31.

Weld County Commissioner Chairwoman Julie Cozad said the board discussed the program in a work session Wednesday and decided to end the program because it had to end sometime.

"We decided as a board that at some point we need to finish the program," Cozad said in a phone interview.

In the release, Cozad is quoted as saying commissioners are confident residents concerned about explosive gases have likely already picked up a monitor.

Recommended Stories For You

But the county has given out more than 400 monitors in the past nine days, since the Sept. 11 meeting at which commissioners reached agreement with Home Depot.

The county has given out more than 850 monitors since launching the program Aug. 24. The program came in response to a deadly home explosion in Firestone, which was caused by a gas leak from a severed flow line still attached to an operating well.

The county has spent nearly $60,000 on the program to date.

The explosive gas monitors are designed to detect that type of gas and warn residents of the danger.

"It's been an overwhelming success," Cozad said in the phone interview, adding the program is getting expensive. "We went above and beyond."

Residents still interested in picking up a monitor — the county provides one per household — are encouraged to attend one of the planned final monitor giveaways or contact Weld County Oil and Gas Liaison Troy Swain at tswain@weldgov.com or (970) 400-3548.

— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.