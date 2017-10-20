Weld County unemployment rate remains unchanged

Most of Colorado’s metropolitan statistical areas had their unemployment rates unchanged from August to September. Here are the numbers:

Weld County maintained its steady, low unemployment rate of 2.1 percent in September, according to preliminary numbers released Friday by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

That's the third lowest in the state, behind Boulder and Fort Collins' 1.9 percent, according to the survey of households.

Overall in September, Weld added 900 total nonfarm jobs, which is an over-the-year employment change of 3,600, bringing total nonfarm jobs to 103,600. The biggest job losses were in the private service-providing sector, which lost 700 jobs over the month, but still is 1,300 more than last year. The largest over-the-month gain was for the government, which added 1,300 jobs to its sector, bringing the total job number to 18,200. The mining and logging sector, which houses the oil and gas industry, added 100 jobs, marking a 1,500 over-the-year change in Weld.

Interestingly, no sectors in Weld County had any over-the-year losses, and all industries either added jobs or remained the same as 2016.

Weld's unemployment rate is below the state's average of 2.3 percent, which is one-tenth of a percentage point higher than August's rate. That unemployment rate is down seven-tenths of a percentage point from 3.2 percent.

Employers in Colorado added 4,000 nonfarm payroll jobs from August to September for a total of 2,656,200 jobs, according to the survey of business establishments. The number of people actively participating in the labor force increased 18,700 over the month to 3,010,600, according to a news release from the department, and the number of people reporting themselves as employed increased 14,800 to 2,934,100.

Statewide, the largest private-sector job gains were in professional and business services, education and health services, and trade, transportation and utilities. Construction and manufacturing saw job losses over the year.

The state's unemployment is nearly half the national unemployment rate, which decreased two-tenths of a percentage point in September to 4.2 percent.