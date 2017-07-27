Weld County’s adult diversion program finds ways around costly court sentences for certain offenders | MyWindsorNow.com

Rourke said the situation also shed light on the plight of veterans in the criminal justice system. He wants to have a program aimed specifically at working with veterans, he said, and hopes to begin developing that program in a few months, though he declined to say more.

Even though it was a felony arrest, it was pretty clear Hixson could benefit from the adult diversion program, Weld District Attorney Michael Rourke said.

Hixson, a veteran of the Iraq War, lives with PTSD, memory loss and depression. His family had been missing him for two days and hadn’t heard from him. Weld County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him on suspicion of second-degree burglary when they found him rummaging in an Erie garage, wearing clothes that didn’t belong to him.

The Weld District Attorney’s office’s adult diversion program received statewide attention in April when Cory Hixson, 33, of Broomfield was admitted into the program.

Kianna Gonzales never thought of herself as a thief.

She still doesn't.

That almost changed in November when she had a brush with police.

On a frigid morning the day after Thanksgiving, she went to check on an out-of-town family member's dog. She found the pet in an unheated garage, sick and cold. So she took the animal home. If she hadn't, she said, the dog would have died. She took the dog to a shelter. When the family returned home and saw the dog was gone, she admitted taking it. Technically, Gonzales had committed a theft by taking the animal. She became terrified she was going to go to jail.

It would have been an easy case for prosecutors.

"I could have sent an intern into that courtroom and she would have been convicted of theft," Weld District Attorney Michael Rourke said. "But that wasn't the right thing to do."

Instead, prosecutors recommended Gonzales for the adult diversion program. The program, which is managed by the district attorney's office, is aimed at offering a second chance to people who commit relatively low-level offenses. The office started its juvenile diversion program in 2005, and it added an adult program in 2012. Last year, 232 people completed the program.

The adult diversion program is different for each person. It's very individualized, said Kirsta Britton, the program's director. For example, Gonzales completed the program in two months. She had to complete 10 hours of community service and write a two-page essay about what she should have done instead of taking the dog. Gonzales' case was minimal, but Britton said sometimes she requires offenders to attend classes and counseling as part of the program.

She and her team work with prosecutors to find people who might benefit from the diversion program. They're looking for cases that include low-level offenses and little criminal history. In addition to that, Tara Nailon, one of the program's case managers, also scours affidavits looking for suitable cases. On average, she handles two newcomers per day. She often sees cases of minors in possession, shoplifting, thefts — like Gonzales' case — and mental illnesses.

Not everyone she interviews is accepted into the program — sometimes she recommends their case go back to the courts.

"The one thing consistent is that (offenders) take accountability," Britton said.

Rourke also noted the diversion program is not a place for prosecutors to send weak cases they cannot win. It's the opposite — if the offender fails at adult diversion, prosecutors need to have a case to take to court. But part of the program's purpose is to free up prosecutors for more serious, complicated cases.

It's not guaranteed to work, but it's close — Britton said the program has a 98 percent success rate. When offenders do complete it successfully, their records are sealed.

Gonzales said she's s looking forward to a letter from the court confirming her record has been sealed.

"I'm glad (the district attorney's office) can actually have this program," she said. "Crazy things happen all the time. I never thought I'd be charged with theft for rescuing a dog."