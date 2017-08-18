Weld County’s unemployment rate sinks again

Weld County's unemployment rate sunk to 2.4 percent in July, slightly lower than June but more than a full percentage point lower than the same time in 2016.

According to the survey of households released by the state Department of Labor and Employment, the Greeley metropolitan statistical area, otherwise known as Weld County, remained lower than the state's unadjusted performance by one-tenth of a percentage point.

Conversely, the state's adjusted rate increased one-tenth of a percentage point in July to 2.4 percent.

The national unemployment rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point in July to 4.3 percent, according to the Department of Labor's news release.

In Weld County, the manufacturing sector showed some strength by adding 100 jobs; that was in the consumable goods sector. However, the category — which counts durable and nondurable goods — remains down by 400 jobs over the same time last year.

Another large fluctuation in the region is a drop of 200 jobs in the business and professional services sector, offset by the addition of 400 jobs in mining and construction, likely anchored by construction jobs. Statewide, mining and construction are separated, and the mining category shows no growth in July. Statewide, the largest over-the-month private sector job gains were in construction, financial activities and leisure and hospitality.

Over the year, the unemployment rate is down one percentage point from 3.4 percent. The number of Coloradans participating in the labor force increased 90,700, total employment increased 116,900 and the number of unemployed decreased 26,200. The national unemployment rate declined from 4.9 percent in July 2016 to 4.3 percent in July 2017.