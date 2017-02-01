Weld deputies search for suspects in Friday afternoon burglary | MyWindsorNow.com

Weld County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people they believe took part in a Friday afternoon burglary in unincorporated Weld County.

According to a news release from Cpl. Matt Turner, the two people who took numerous items from a house in the 9000 block of Weld County Road 22 were seen on video, wearing gloves and masks.

Deputies believe one of the suspects may be Jonathan Michael Johnson, 20, who has a nationwide warrant out for his arrest. Johnson was last seen about 3 p.m. Jan. 30 in Brighton, driving a red, late model Pontiac with two passengers. The release states they were last seen driving north on U.S. 85 in the Fort Lupton area. Deputies believe they may be heading for Nebraska.

The release added Johnson is a known user of both heroin and methamphetamine and stated he may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-444-3776. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers.