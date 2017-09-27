Weld district attorney has ‘had it’ with violent offenders being released from prison early

Jimmy Oliveras, 41, was sentenced in 2005 in Greeley to spend 24 years in prison after being convicted of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, as well as possession of an illegal firearm. He was released from prison Wednesday. His trial, which lasted multiple days, received media coverage and can be found here and here, as well as here .

A man who served 11 years of a 24-year prison sentence was released Wednesday, a fact that upset the Weld District Attorney.

In an open letter on his website, Weld District Attorney Michael Rourke expressed his displeasure with the fact a man convicted of attempted murder was set to be released from prison, after serving not quite half his original sentence.

Cases such as this, Rourke said, have become more commonplace in recent years.

The letter tells the story of Jimmy Olivares, 41, a reputed gang member tried and convicted of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and possession of an illegal firearm. Olivares was found guilty of shooting Edward Elligan, 27, in the stomach near the Greeley Mall in 2004. The shooting was the result of a drug deal gone wrong, prosecutors said.

He was sentenced to spend the next 24 years of his life prison, the open letter states, meaning he could have remained behind bars until 2029. In December 2015, though, he became eligible for parole after only nine years of his sentence.

"Truth in sentencing is the idea in which criminals serve every day of their sentence," the letter stated. "We realize the importance of parole eligibility and even give credit to those who are released for good behavior. But violent criminals, especially those repeat offenders like Olivares, should serve every day of their sentence."

Recommended Stories For You

Rourke said recently in an interview with a broadcast news station he has "had it" with the parole board releasing violent offenders early.

"I have had it with this community being inundated with early releases from the parole board," he said.

He said Olivares had not served enough time in prison, and the amount of time he did serve was "not even close" to enough.

Asked why the parole board is releasing prisoners early, Rourke said, "The parole board is engaged in a prison population reduction program, is what it feels like."

In response, the Colorado Board of Parole issued a statement in which it explained "a decision on granting parole comes with considerable input from a number of areas … in addition to review of the parole application, the hearing on that application and documentation received in opposition of that parole. In (Olivares') case, there was no documentation."

Tyler Hill, spokesman for the Weld District Attorney's office, said the office only was informed of Olivares' release this past week.

"This isn't the first case where the parole board either used poor judgment or showed its inability to hold offenders fully responsible," the letter stated, "and it won't be the last. But we refuse to stand by as board members continue to jeopardize public safety. We don't think it's right. And neither should you."