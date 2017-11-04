Weld Food Bank needs food for holidays

The Weld Food Bank needs 5,436 turkeys this season — almost 600 more than in 2016.

According to a news release, the food bank witnessed a 22 percent increase in emergency food need in the past two years, which is the highest increase since the 2008 Recession.

Weston Edmunds, Weld Food Bank's communications manager, said the rise of the cost of housing, living and utilities play a big role in people's need for the food bank.

"People don't have enough income," Edmunds said. "A lot of times, more than half the people we serve, the household has at least one full-time employed adult."

Wing Shack is collecting turkeys for Weld Food Bank. Wing Shack has three locations in Weld County at 1815 65th Ave. in Greeley; 2704 8th Ave. in Garden City; and 1261 Main St. in Windsor. Residents who donate a turkey to one of the three Wing Shack locations will receive five free boneless wings. For every turkey brought to Wing Shack, the restaurant will donate $5 to the food bank.

The food bank's member agencies also have requested 5,642 five-pound bags of potatoes, 12,040 cans of green beans, 9,122 cans of mushroom soup and 8,195 boxes of stuffing to make holiday food baskets for people who lack the means to make a traditional holiday meal.

Residents also can drop off a turkey from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Weld Food Bank warehouse, 1108 H St.

The Weld Food Bank will host a turkey drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 18.