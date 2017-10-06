Weld Health Department offers free breast exams

Women in Weld County between 40 and 60 may qualify for free breast exams and mammograms.

According to a news release, the Weld County Health Department's has a program titled the Women's Wellness Connection that provides free services to combat breast cancer.

To be eligible, must meet certain income limitations, live in the United States legally and have no health insurance or have health insurance with high co-pays.

Women enrolled in the WWC program who are diagnosed with breast cancer may also qualify for treatment through Health First Colorado's Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, according to the news release.