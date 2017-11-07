Weld Public Works to test new road de-icer this winter

The Weld County Department of Public Works will begin field testing this winter on a new, high-tech sander that should help it de-ice the county's roads more efficiently, department officials said in a news release.

The Weld County Board of Commissioners approved the Xzalt Hi-Way Precision Applicator for testing in 2016, but the light snow that season prevented officials from gathering adequate data. The department expects the Xzalt to use 25 percent to 30 percent fewer materials than standard de-icers. It will be tested continuously on the Weld County Road 49 corridor this winter.

The Xzalt was provided to the county for free for testing; should it perform to expectations, the county will have the opportunity to buy it through the public works Equipment Replacement Fund.