Weld sheriff’s deputies help Loveland police apprehend four suspects involved in high-speed chase | MyWindsorNow.com

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the chase on Interstate 25 or alleged robbery that precipitated it to call Sgt. Ryan Ertman of the Loveland Police Department at (970) 962-2272.

Weld County sheriff's deputies helped Loveland police arrest four suspects who were in a vehicle involved in a high-speed chase that came through Weld County and ended on Interstate 25 near Longmont.

About 4:50 p.m. Wednesday the Weld County Sheriff's Office deputies received information Loveland police were pursuing a robbery suspect out of Loveland, and the chase came into Weld's jurisdiction, according to a Weld Sheriff's Office news release.

Police say the robbery happened at Zumiez department store, 5897 Sky Pond Drive. A 911 caller told authorities a man took clothing and told the clerks he had a gun. The man exited the back of the store and entered a black Honda Civic with three other people in it, according to a Loveland police news release.

A Loveland police officer spotted the vehicle headed south on I-25 near mile marker 254. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren. The driver refused to stop. The Loveland officer initiated a pursuit and was joined by other units from the Loveland police and surrounding agencies. The pursuit continued southbound on I-25 to the exit at Colo. 119, near Longmont, where the vehicle exited the interstate and continued on the frontage road.

Loveland officers attempted three times to stop the vehicle using what is commonly called a PIT maneuver, in which officers use their vehicles to force the suspect vehicle to stop. The third attempt was successful and four suspects were detained after the vehicle came to a stop. There were no injuries to the suspects or any other drivers.

Authorities from Weld and Loveland worked together to apprehend the four people in the vehicle.

Officials closed the left lanes in both directions on I-25 at Colo. 119 for about an hour because of the police activity. They were reopened about 6 p.m.

No other information about the chase, or what preceded it, was immediately released, including the suspects' names.

Two Loveland police vehicles were damaged. There were no reports of damage to Weld sheriff's deputies' vehicles. Investigators were working late Wednesday to piece together exactly what happened.