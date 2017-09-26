'We're still winners': Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department top four for national award

The Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department has been named a finalist for the 2017 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.

While the town did not win the award, department Director Eric Lucas said Tuesday, reaching the top four is still a huge honor.

"We're still winners," he said. "We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the top four departments in our category."

According to a news release from the town, Windsor and three other finalists are in the Class V category: population of less than 30,000.

Founded in 1965, the Gold Medal Awards program honors communities in the United States that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition. The awards program is provided by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association.

Recommended Stories For You

"Being recognized as a national finalist is very exciting and humbling," said Eric Lucas, Windsor's parks director, in the release. "This recognition validates the hard work of our department and town in providing residents and visitors of Windsor access to one of the best parks and recreation systems."

Lucas and other representatives from the department traveled to the 2017 NRPA Annual Conference from Sept. 26-28 in New Orleans to be recognized and learn who was named winner.

For more information on the Gold Medal Awards, go to http://www.aapra.org.