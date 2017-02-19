What to do in Windsor: Feb. 19-25 | MyWindsorNow.com

TODAY

Bookmobile, 9:45-11 a.m., Timberline Church, 360 Crossroads Blvd., Windsor.

MONDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30-11 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy, 687 Academy Court, Windsor.

Toddler tales story time, 10 and 10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children from birth to 3-years-old.

Dance, Rhyme, & Read Storytime, 10:35-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

BOOKMOBILE, 3-4 p.m., Founder’s Park, Grand Avenue and Founders Circle, Windsor.

Weird Science, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join the Library to see cool science in action! K-8th graders are invited. No registration is necessary.

BOOKMOBILE, 4:30-6 p.m., Poudre Heights Park, Green River and Colorado River drives, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a “geek” on the floor, no registration.

Bookmobile, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Covenant Park Subdivision, 15th Street and Walnut Drive, Windsor.

We’ll Read Anything Book Club, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This month we’re reading The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper by Phaedra Patrick.

TUESDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Story time is at 10 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.

BOOKMOBILE, 3-4 p.m., Windsor Charter Academy, 680 Academy Court, Windsor. School days only.

Lego club, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages 5 and older. Legos provided and participants will have the opportunity to free-build, as well as take on a variety of building challenges. No registration required.

Bookmobile, 5-6:30 p.m., Eagle Lake Park- Water Valley, Seadrift Drive, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a “geek” on the floor, no registration.

Windsor Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 328 Walnut St. The Windsor Lions Club is the local branch of Lions Club International, supporting the community through volunteering and resources. (2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month)

WEDNESDAY

Dance, Rhyme, & Read Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

Bookmobile, 10-10:45 a.m., Tozer Preschool, 501 Oak St., Windsor.

Toddler tales story time, 10:35-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children from birth to 3-years-old.

Homeschoolers minecraft, 1-2:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Homeschoolers can come together and play Minecraft with challenges and opportunities to share skills and creations. No registration required.

Getting Crafty, 3-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Weekly drop-in craft program for children in kindergarten through 8th grade. No registration required.

Bookmobile, 3:30-5 p.m., Promontory Subdivision, 102nd Avenue and 13th Street, Greeley. Craft time is at 4:30 p.m.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a “geek” on the floor, no registration.

THURSDAY

Bookmobile, 10-10:45 a.m., Tozer Primary Preschool, 501 Oak St., Windsor.

STEAM Makers, 4-5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Learn the latest in technology tools. Ages 10 and up. Registration required on library website.

Little Makers, 4-5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Design, create and have fun. Ages 5-9, registration is required.

Bookmobile, 4-5 p.m., Mountain Shadows Subdivision, 86th Avenue Court and 19th Street, Greeley.

Board Game Night, 5-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join us on the children’s floor for a variety of games, provided by Heroes & Horrors Games. For ages 8+, no registration required.

LIBRARY BOARD MEETING, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St.

Ask a geek, 6-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a “geek” on the floor, no registration.

Bookmobile, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windshire Subdivision, Lanley Drive and Windshire Drive, Windsor. Story time is at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Babies and books storytime, 9:30-9:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages birth to 1 year.

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30-10:45 a.m., Windmill Child Enrichment Center, 1215 Automation Drive, Windsor. (First and third Fridays of month only)

Whimsical Wobblers, 10-10:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Full of silliness, songs, books and more. This story time is appropriate for ages 15 months to 2.5 years old.

Pre-k’s who play, 2-2:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. An afternoon of reading, music, and movement. Parachute fund included. Ages 3-6 and their guardians, no registration required.

Bookmobile, 2:15-3:30 p.m., Range View Elementary School, 700 Ponderosa Drive, Severance. School days only.

CoderDojo, 3:15-4:15 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Encourages creativity and having fun while learning to code. Ages 8 and up, no registration required.

Bookmobile, 4-5 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance.

Teen Video Game Night, 5-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This event is for teens ages 13-18, and registration is required.