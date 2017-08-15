When did Town Hall lose site of customer sevice?

I am writing this letter to express my frustrations with the town of Windsor who owns property adjacent to my house. The landscaping that adjoins my fence is tall grass and is part of the town's natural landscapes plan and their policy states it will not receive any maintenance. However, the grass is a nuisance as it attracts bugs and other weeds, which then come onto my property.

I have attempted to approach the Parks Department and they have dug their heels in on mowing this strip of grass. I attended at Town Board meeting on June 26, and the board referred the case back to the Parks Department. The Parks Department made no changes to their decision to deny my request that they mow the grass and mitigate the weeds. And these are weeds that any normal citizen would be ticketed by the town for having on their property, not just some stray grasses.

I find it disheartening that the town of Windsor's staff cannot accommodate this simple request and that our elected officials refuse to listen to one of their taxpaying citizens on a very simple request, which has no negative impact on their service to others. One of the things that has always set Windsor apart from other communities is how well the local government agencies treat their customers. When did Town Hall lose sight of customer service in the name of policy? Have we grown so large that this is the low level of customer service we can all expect from our town staff and board? All I am asking is that the town do the right thing.

— Santiago Nino, Windsor