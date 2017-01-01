Where to go, Jan. 1-7 | MyWindsorNow.com

Today

BOOKMOBILE, 9:45-11 a.m., Timberline Church, 360 Crossroads Blvd., Windsor.

Monday

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30-11 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy, 687 Academy Court, Windsor.

Toddler Tales Storytime, 10 and 10:35 a,m., Developmentally appropriate for children ages birth to 3.

BOOKMOBILE, 3-4 p.m., Founder’s Park, Grand Avenue and Founders Circle, Windsor.

Weird Science, 3-4:30 p.m., Join the Library to see cool science in action! K-8th graders are invited. No registration is necessary.

BOOKMOBILE, 4:30-6 p.m., Poudre Heights Park, Green River and Colorado River drives, Windsor.

Ask A Geek, 6- 7 p.m., Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Visit our “geeks” on the floor, no registration.

BOOKMOBILE, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Covenant Park Subdivision, 15th Street and Walnut Drive, Windsor.

Happy Bookers, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Adult book club. This month’s book is The Emerald Mile by Kevin Fedarko.

Tuesday

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Story time is at 10 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.

Lego Club, 3-4:30 p.m., Ages 5+. Legos provided and participants will have the opportunity to free-build, as well as take on a variety of building challenges. No registration is necessary.

BOOKMOBILE, 5-6:30 p.m., Eagle Lake Park- Water Valley, Seadrift Drive, Windsor.

Ask A Geek, 6-7 p.m., Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Visit our “geeks” on the floor, no registration.

WINDSOR LIONS CLUB MEETING, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 328 Walnut St. The Windsor Lions Club is the local branch of Lions Club International, supporting the community through volunteering and resources. (2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month)

Wednesday

BOOKMOBILE, 10:10-10:40 a.m., Tozer Preschool, 501 Oak St., Windsor.

Homeschoolers Minecraft, 1-2:30 p.m., Homeschoolers can come together and play Minecraft with challenges and opportunities to share skills and creations. No registration.

Getting Crafty, 3-4:30 p.m,. This is a weekly drop-in craft program for children k-8th Grade. No registration is required.

BOOKMOBILE, 3:30-5 p.m., Promontory Subdivision, 102nd Ave. and 13th St., Greeley. Craft time is at 4:30 p.m.

Ask A Geek, 6-7 p.m., Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Visit our “geeks” on the floor, no registration.

Duct Tape Battle, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Welcome the New Year with a sticky competition! We’ll do things with duct tape that you’ve never done before! Ages 9+ are welcome, and no registration is required.

Thursday

BOOKMOBILE, 10:10-10:40 a.m., Tozer Preschool, 501 Oak St., Windsor.

STEAM Makers, 4-5 p.m., Learn the latest in technology tools. Ages 10+, registration may be required on the library website.

BOOKMOBILE, 4-5 p.m., Mountain Shadows Subdivision, 86th Ave. Court and 19th St., Greeley.

Little Makers, 4-5 p.m., Design, create, and have fun. Ages 5-9, registration may be required on the library website.

Dungeons & Dragons, 5-7 p.m., Play Dungeons & Dragons, no materials or experience required. For ages 12-18, registration is required online.Ask A Geek, 6-7 p.m., Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Visit our “geeks” on the floor, no registration.

BOOKMOBILE, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Windshire Subdivision, Lanley Dr. and Windshire Dr. Windsor. Story time is at 7 p.m.

Yoga, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Start the new year off right with some basic yoga to jump start your healthy lifestyle! For adults, registration is required online.

Friday

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30-10:45 a.m., Windmill Child Enrichment Center, 1215 Automation Dr., Windsor. (First and third Fridays of month only)

CoderDojo, 3:15-4:15 p.m., Encouraging creativity and having fun learning to code! Ages 8+, no registration is required.

BOOKMOBILE, 4-5 p.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance.

Teen Volunteer Hangout, 5-7 p.m., For ages 13-18, registration is required online.