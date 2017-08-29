WHS fall preview: Boys soccer

COACH:

Phil Weiser, 15th season

2016 RECAP:

Windsor had an overall record of 10-6 and finished first in the 4A Tri-Valley Conference with a 7-0 record. The Wizards were eliminated in the first round of the state tournament by The Classical Academy.

KEY ATHLETES:

Waseem Jimenez, sr., Trent Lind, sr., Andrew Koehler, sr., Camden Carlson, sr., Blake Shewmon, sr.

OUTLOOK:

"The Wizards would like to compete for a conference title and are hopeful for a strong run in the state tournament," said Weiser.