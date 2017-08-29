 WHS fall preview: Boys soccer | MyWindsorNow.com
Staff Reports

WHS fall preview: Boys soccer

COACH:

Phil Weiser, 15th season

2016 RECAP:

Windsor had an overall record of 10-6 and finished first in the 4A Tri-Valley Conference with a 7-0 record. The Wizards were eliminated in the first round of the state tournament by The Classical Academy.

KEY ATHLETES:

Waseem Jimenez, sr., Trent Lind, sr., Andrew Koehler, sr., Camden Carlson, sr., Blake Shewmon, sr.

OUTLOOK:

"The Wizards would like to compete for a conference title and are hopeful for a strong run in the state tournament," said Weiser.

Fall 2017 Schedule

Aug. 31 – 6 p.m. Lewis Palmer High School

Sept. 7 – 7 p.m. Skyline High School

Sept. 13 – 6 p.m. at Holy Family High School

Sept. 16 – 12 p.m. Valor Christian High School

Sept. 20 – 6 p.m. Erie High School

Sept. 27 – 6 p.m. at Mead High School

Oct. 2 – 6 p.m. at Roosevelt High School

Oct. 4 – 6 p.m. Frederick High School

Oct. 9 – 6 p.m. Berthoud High School

Oct. 11 – 4 p.m. at Skyline High School

Oct. 16 – 6 p.m. Holy Family High School

Oct. 18 – 6 p.m. at Erie High School