WHS fall preview: Boys soccer
August 29, 2017
Fall 2017 Schedule
Aug. 31 – 6 p.m. Lewis Palmer High School
Sept. 7 – 7 p.m. Skyline High School
Sept. 13 – 6 p.m. at Holy Family High School
Sept. 16 – 12 p.m. Valor Christian High School
Sept. 20 – 6 p.m. Erie High School
Sept. 27 – 6 p.m. at Mead High School
Oct. 2 – 6 p.m. at Roosevelt High School
Oct. 4 – 6 p.m. Frederick High School
Oct. 9 – 6 p.m. Berthoud High School
Oct. 11 – 4 p.m. at Skyline High School
Oct. 16 – 6 p.m. Holy Family High School
Oct. 18 – 6 p.m. at Erie High School
COACH:
Phil Weiser, 15th season
2016 RECAP:
Windsor had an overall record of 10-6 and finished first in the 4A Tri-Valley Conference with a 7-0 record. The Wizards were eliminated in the first round of the state tournament by The Classical Academy.
KEY ATHLETES:
Waseem Jimenez, sr., Trent Lind, sr., Andrew Koehler, sr., Camden Carlson, sr., Blake Shewmon, sr.
Recommended Stories For You
OUTLOOK:
"The Wizards would like to compete for a conference title and are hopeful for a strong run in the state tournament," said Weiser.
Fall 2017 Schedule
Aug. 31 – 6 p.m. Lewis Palmer High School
Sept. 7 – 7 p.m. Skyline High School
Sept. 13 – 6 p.m. at Holy Family High School
Sept. 16 – 12 p.m. Valor Christian High School
Sept. 20 – 6 p.m. Erie High School
Sept. 27 – 6 p.m. at Mead High School
Oct. 2 – 6 p.m. at Roosevelt High School
Oct. 4 – 6 p.m. Frederick High School
Oct. 9 – 6 p.m. Berthoud High School
Oct. 11 – 4 p.m. at Skyline High School
Oct. 16 – 6 p.m. Holy Family High School
Oct. 18 – 6 p.m. at Erie High School