WHS fall preview: Cross Country

Coaches:

Natalie Plowman, first year as head coach. Jay Wall, assistant coach.

Key Athletes:

Morgan Hykes, junior, and Kyndel Anderson, sophomore, both of whom qualified for state in 2016.

2016 Recap:

Three individuals qualified for state last year. Cale Englert (12th), Morgan Hykes (10th), and Kyndel Anderson (9th). At Regionals, the girls team was only 6 points behind the fourth place team, and 6 points away from qualifying for state as a team.

Recommended Stories For You

Outlook:

"The Wizards are looking forward to a great cross country season!" said Plowman. "Keep an eye on the girls team this year."