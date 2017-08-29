 WHS fall preview: Cross Country | MyWindsorNow.com
Staff Reports

WHS fall preview: Cross Country

Coaches:

Natalie Plowman, first year as head coach. Jay Wall, assistant coach.

Key Athletes:

Morgan Hykes, junior, and Kyndel Anderson, sophomore, both of whom qualified for state in 2016.

2016 Recap:

Three individuals qualified for state last year. Cale Englert (12th), Morgan Hykes (10th), and Kyndel Anderson (9th). At Regionals, the girls team was only 6 points behind the fourth place team, and 6 points away from qualifying for state as a team.

Outlook:

"The Wizards are looking forward to a great cross country season!" said Plowman. "Keep an eye on the girls team this year."

Fall 2017 Schedule

Sept. 2 – 8 a.m. Centaurus High School Invitational at Waneka Lake Park, Lafeyette, Colo.

Sept. 8 – 4 p.m. Heritage High School Liberty Bell Invitational at Heritage High School

Sept. 9 – 8 a.m. St. Vrain Invitational at Bohn Park, Lyons

Sept. 15 – 4 p.m. Fort Collins High School John Martin Invitational at Fort Collins High School

Sept. 21 – TBA Coronado Classic Invitational at North Monument Valley Park, Colorado Springs

Sept. 29 – TBA Thornton High School Invitational at Margaret Carpenter Rec Center