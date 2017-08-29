WHS Fall Sports Preview: Volleyball

COACH:

LaVerne Huston, 26th season

2016 RECAP:

Windsor fielded a young team last season and had lots of inconsistencies throughout the season. The team was able to prevail in a very tough regional to advance to the state tournament where they faced eventual state champion Lewis Palmer. The Wizards were one of very few teams to take a set from the Rangers.

KEY ATHLETES:

Tannah Heath, sr. DS/Setter, Rylee Greiman, jr. OH/M/RS, Ally Kennis, jr. OH/M, Hollie Hoffman, jr. DS/OH, Ellie Garrett, so. S/RS

Recommended Stories For You

OUTLOOK:

"We will need to be consistent throughout the season to stay in a hunt for a top three finish," Huston said. "The team returns four starters and eight letter winners from the 2016 season. Leadership from our upperclassman will be crucial as we need to embrace and be patient with a very talented class of sophomores and freshmen who will be a part of the varsity squad. We will look to our experienced players to lead us through a tough Tri-Valley conference. I am looking forward to watching the team compete, learn and to grow throughout the season."