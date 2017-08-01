WHS graduate brings his students from Japan to visit Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

Six middle school students from Japan visited Windsor this weekend to learn about the town and its culture. For more information, contact Eric Lucas, Parks, Recreation and Culture Department director for the town of Windsor at (970) 674-3500.

Windsor High School graduate Marty Mora has been teaching English for 10 years in Asahi, Japan. This weekend, he showed six of his middle school students what life in Windsor is like.

Mora moved to Windsor when he was in fifth grade, and attended Skyview Elementary, which he also showed his students. After graduation from Windsor High School, he studied Japanese at Colorado State University before moving to Japan.

A couple years ago, the Japanese town he lived in wanted to send some students to America, and Mora quickly suggested Windsor. Last year was the first he brought six middle school students to the town.

"It just exceeded all expectations," he said.

Six middle school students toured Windsor Town Hall on Friday afternoon, listening as Mora translated Mayor Kristie Melendez's comments and explanations.

When Melendez told them about Rocky Mountain Sports Park, which developers say will be the largest in the world and will be built in Windsor, the students' eyes grew wide.

"Oooo," they said, turning to look at each other.

Mora worked with Eric Lucas, Parks, Recreation and Culture Department director for the town of Windsor, to organize activities for his students, which included a barbecue, a stay with a local family and a visit to the Community Recreation Center.

Having the chance to show his students where he grew up was fun, Mora said, and they visited his parents' home before their tour of town hall.

"It's kind of cool to show them, 'this is what I did and this is what's going on,' " he said.

He hopes to broaden his students' worldview for the visit, so they can go back and share their experiences with friends, family, and the town of Asahi. Mora said he also hopes the visit will encourage the students and show them learning English can provide more opportunities.

"Not only what I did but if you guys study English you could come here and you guys can do this," he said. "There's something more than just the world that you guys know, and sharing that with students is for me the best part of being a teacher."

Coming to Windsor is not a simple task for the students, Mora said, as they participate in an essay contest and interview, and those who score highest are able to go on the trip. Once they return to their hometown, the students will present their experiences to the town.

One student last year also participated in a speech contest based on his time in Windsor, and now wants to move to America.

"He was profoundly impacted by his experience here," Mora said.

Most surprising for students was the friendliness of everyone they met.

"People is very friendly," students said.

"People are very friendly," Mora corrected.

They also all agreed Windsor is "very beautiful," especially the homes on 7th Street.

Mora hopes to continue the program, and possibly to host students from Windsor as well.

"We're really hoping Windsor will be able to send students to Asahi as well, get some kind of sister cities thing going, and share some culture/ideas," he said.